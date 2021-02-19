Ram temple: KSE hits out at Siddaramaiah, HDK

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has strongly attacked Opposition leader Siddaramaiah for asking for an account to collect donations for Ram Mandir at Ayodhya and said “Who is this Siddaramiah to ask all these?”
Mr. Eshwarappa also hit out at former Chief Minister H.D. Kumarswamy on the issue and said that they do not have any right to ask about accounts and fund collection.
He was talking with reporters in Raichur soon after arrival from Mantralayam on Friday.
Mr. Eshwarappa said “People giving even ₹10 have a right to ask about accounts. But, these people do not have any such rights.”. He challenged Mr. Kumaraswamy to show a single house which was marked for not donating funds.
The Minister strongly attacked Mr. Siddaramaiah saying that the Supreme Court gave a clear verdict on the Ram temple issue. “Mr Siddaramaiah is now saying that he won’t give donation for construction of the temple since it is going to be constructed on a disputed place. Is it right? Or is he respecting the Supreme Court and the Constitution? Mr. Siddaramaiah should not talk about the Constitution and Dr. Ambedkar henceforth.”
“Mr. Siddaramaiah had lost his constituency and government in the last election because he had done politics on the cow issue. He, however, did not learn a lesson and is now talking about Ram Mandir,” Mr. Eshwarappa added.
