Ram temple consecration | Heavy arrangements in communally sensitive areas, no permission for any celebratory rally or protest in Karnataka

January 21, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Bengaluru:

Police patrolling and deployment increased across Karnataka from January 21 ahead of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The state police have deployed 150 battalions of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 250 companies of City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) in sensitive towns and points across the state, including Bengaluru. Security deployment has been particularly beefed up in the communally sensitive Coastal Karnataka, Shivamogga, Chikkamagalur, Hubballi, Belagavi, Vijayapura and certain pockets in Bengaluru city. “We have mapped all past communal disturbances and beefed up security in those places,” a senior official said.

The state police have not given permission to neither any celebratory procession nor any protest on January 22. “There were many requests before us to permit celebratory processions, but we have rejected all of them. But Vishwa Hindu Parishath themselves have appealed to devotees not to hold any rallies and celebrate in individual homes. We had not got any requests for protests for Monday,” a senior police official overseeing the bandobast for January 22 across the state said.

“In the backdrop of the Ram Temple inauguration programme in Ayodhya, I have instructed the police to take preventive measures to ensure that no untoward incidents occur in the state and to maintain peace and order,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in an official statement.

Provocative banners, social media posts and rumour mongering

While no rallies or congregations will be allowed on the streets, the state police are worried about rumour mongering and provocations to unrest on social media and even through flex and banners in some cases.

“It has come to my attention that some miscreants are spreading false news and provoking innocent people. Upon hearing such news, one should not panic or get agitated but should immediately inform the nearest police station. Under no circumstances should anyone take the law into their own hands,” Mr. Siddaramaiah further said.

The state police has had to bring down provocative banners, celebrating the Ram Mandir in multiple cases across the state, even as it had to deal with miscreants tearing down Ram Mandir banners in districts like Kolar.

“We are keeping a close watch on social media and trying to act on provocative posts. There have been provocative social media posts from both sides. We are trying to get these posts down in real time to prevent any fall out on the streets. Our recent experience of the past few years has shown most riots are now sparked from such provocative social media posts or rumour mongering on messaging apps,” said a senior official monitoring this aspect in the state.

“The state police have done peace meetings with leaders of both religious groups in all sensitive towns and police limits this week and have appealed to them to maintain peace, neither provoke nor get provoked,” the official added.

CM appeals to keep it personal

“God, religion, worship, and devotion are all personal matters. If these are kept personal, it will bring respect to god and religion, and welfare to the society. This applies to all followers of all religions,” the Chief Minister wrote on social media.