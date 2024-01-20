January 20, 2024 01:52 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Karnataka unit of the BJP wants the Congress government in the State to declare a holiday on January 22 so that people can watch the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

On January 19, State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra said, “January 22 is set to be an unforgettable day and of immense significance in our country’s history.” He urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to acknowledge the importance of the day. “A day’s holiday would allow crores of devotees to witness this landmark occasion with their family and perform pooja,” he said.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, had written to the Chief Minister making a similar demand.

Role of people from Karnataka

Mr. Vijayendra said that people from Karnataka had contributed to the construction of the temple as well as in arrangements for the ceremony on January 22 in multiple ways. The sculptor of the 51-inch idol of Ram Lalla is Arun Yogiraj from Mysuru while several other sculptors, suppliers of stones and businessmen from Karnataka dealing in electric equipment have been part of the temple construction and the upcoming event.

Between January 31 and March 25, devotees from Karnataka will be visiting Ayodhya in 25 trains at their own expense, and arrangements have been made for their stay there, he claimed. Former MLC Siddaraju will be the co-ordinator of this initiative, he added. There will be rail pramukhs and bogie pramukhs to take care of the pilgrims. Already, BJP leaders have arranged six special trains to Ayodhya on the day of the consecration.

BJP seeks adequate security arrangements on January 22

Mr. Vijayendra urged the government to ensure adequate security arrangements on January 22. He pointed out that senior Congress leader B.K. Hariprasad had flagged off the possibility of disturbance on the day. Mr. Hariprasad, who has been sulking over not being given a ministerial berth and is often making controversial statements targeting the Congress government, had said that a ‘Godhra-like incident’ could happen on the day, but failed to corroborate the claim. Home Minister G. Parameshwara has dismissed any such possibility.