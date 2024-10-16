ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Sene takes out protest march against govt. withdrawing Hubballi rioting case

Published - October 16, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Sri Ram Sene taking out a protest march on Wednesday, strongly condemning the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2022 rioting in Old Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Strongly condemning the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2022 rioting in Old Hubballi, members of Sri Ram Sene took out a protest march in Hubballi on Wednesday and set a deadline for the government to rescind the decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starting from Hanuman Temple in Old Hubballi, the protestors marched to the Old Hubballi Police Station shouting slogans against the State government.

The protestors said that withdrawing cases against those who targeted the police station, temple, hospital and also police personnel is the height of appeasement politics.

Leading the protest, State president of Sri Ram Sene Gangadhar Kulkarni said that the Congress-led State government has forgotten national interest for the sake of politics and set a one-week deadline for the government to rescind the order on withdrawal of the cases.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

During the agitation, the protestors tore posters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning the government’s decision.  Subsequently, memoranda addressed to the Home Minister and the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police were submitted to the local authorities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US