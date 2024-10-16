Ram Sene takes out protest march against govt. withdrawing Hubballi rioting case

Strongly condemning the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2022 rioting in Old Hubballi, members of Sri Ram Sene took out a protest march in Hubballi on Wednesday and set a deadline for the government to rescind the decision.

Starting from Hanuman Temple in Old Hubballi, the protestors marched to the Old Hubballi Police Station shouting slogans against the State government.

The protestors said that withdrawing cases against those who targeted the police station, temple, hospital and also police personnel is the height of appeasement politics.

Leading the protest, State president of Sri Ram Sene Gangadhar Kulkarni said that the Congress-led State government has forgotten national interest for the sake of politics and set a one-week deadline for the government to rescind the order on withdrawal of the cases.

During the agitation, the protestors tore posters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning the government’s decision. Subsequently, memoranda addressed to the Home Minister and the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police were submitted to the local authorities.

