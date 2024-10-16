GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ram Sene takes out protest march against govt. withdrawing Hubballi rioting case

Published - October 16, 2024 08:18 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Sri Ram Sene taking out a protest march on Wednesday, strongly condemning the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2022 rioting in Old Hubballi.

Members of Sri Ram Sene taking out a protest march on Wednesday, strongly condemning the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2022 rioting in Old Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Strongly condemning the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw cases against those involved in the 2022 rioting in Old Hubballi, members of Sri Ram Sene took out a protest march in Hubballi on Wednesday and set a deadline for the government to rescind the decision.

Starting from Hanuman Temple in Old Hubballi, the protestors marched to the Old Hubballi Police Station shouting slogans against the State government.

The protestors said that withdrawing cases against those who targeted the police station, temple, hospital and also police personnel is the height of appeasement politics.

Leading the protest, State president of Sri Ram Sene Gangadhar Kulkarni said that the Congress-led State government has forgotten national interest for the sake of politics and set a one-week deadline for the government to rescind the order on withdrawal of the cases.

During the agitation, the protestors tore posters of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemning the government’s decision.  Subsequently, memoranda addressed to the Home Minister and the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police were submitted to the local authorities.

Published - October 16, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.