Ram Navami celebrated on a grand note in Kalaburagi

March 30, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Ram Navami festival was celebrated on a grand note with religious fervour and gaiety marking the festivities in which hundreds of youngsters participated wearing saffron caps and carrying flags in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

The utsav also set an example of communal harmony as a group of youths from the Muslim community on Ramzan fasting distributed juice to devotees of Lord Ram participating in the procession near the Quadri Chaman Dargah Shareef on the Aland Check-post to Naka Circle stretch.

Meanwhile, large number of people participated in the Ram Navami processions organised by four different groups, Adipurush Rama Navami Utsav Samiti, Sri Ram Sene, Sri Ram Navami Utsav Samiti and Ram Mandir Rama Navami Utsava Samiti.

All the four processions, two commenced from Aland Check-post, one from Ram Mandir Circle and the other from Nagareshwar School in Nehru Gunj, carrying a statue of Lord Ram in a decorated vehicle traversed through various junctions, joined together in the Super Market area and concluded at Jagat Circle.

The procession taken out by Ram Navami Utsav Samiti from Aland Check-post carried a poster of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham and also a portrait of late Sri Siddheshwar Swami of Sri Jnana Yogashrama of Vijayapura.

Religious leader Kalicharan Baba from Raipur in Maharashtra participated in the procession of the Rama Navami Utsav Samiti taken out from Nagareshwar School.

People dressed in traditional attire danced to folk and devotional songs.