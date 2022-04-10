Ram Navami celebrated in Yadgir BJP office

The former MLC Amarnath Patil, who is in-charge of BJP affairs in Yadgir district, offered floral tribute to Sri Ram.

Ram Navami is one of the most significant Hindu festivals as it marks the birth of Lord Ram. “People of the country are worshipping Sri Ram as he is a model for everybody. He left his empire to comply with his promise that he made to his father Dasharat Maharaj,” he said.

Celebrations

Meanwhile, in other parts of Yadgir, the day was marked by Rama Katha recitals or reading of stories of Sri Rama’s life, including the Hindu epic, the Ramayana, which narrates the tale of Sri Rama. People visited temples and others prayed in their homes. Yet, others participated in bhajans with music as part of pujas and aartis. They also distributed Panaka and sweets among devotees.