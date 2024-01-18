Ram idol statue carved out of a 3 billion year-old rock, says geologist

January 18, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The idol of infant Ram by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj that will adorn the sanctum sanctorum of the temple at Ayodhya has been chiseled out of a three billion year old rock.

This was stated by C. Srikantappa, UGC-emeritus professor (retired), Department of Earth Sciences, University of Mysore, here on Thursday.

He said geologically rocks around Mysuru form part of the Archaen Dharwar craton and the basement rocks exposed around Mysuru are sialic in composition, termed as Peninsular gneiss. U-Pb isotopic studies of zircon grains in gneissic rocks gives an age of three billion years. suggesting that they are the oldest rocks exposed in southern Indian.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said these rocks are well exposed around the town of Sargur towards South West of Mysore and hence the name Sargur Schist Belt has been coined. Dr. Srikantappa said that based on extensive geological, petrological, and geochronological studies carried out by the Department of Earth Science, University of Mysore for more than three decades, it has been found that the rock used to carve the idol of Sri Ram Lalla is the oldest rock from south India.

The rock was taken from an active quarry in Guggegowdanapura in Mysuru district and similar rocks are found in other parts of India as well, said Dr. Srikantappa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.