Karnataka

Rally with 750-m-long national flag on I-Day

Staff Reporter KALABURAGI August 07, 2022 20:14 IST
Updated: August 07, 2022 20:14 IST

Naalku Chakra, a Kalaburagi-based charitable trust, will be taking out a Tiranga rally of a 750 metre long national flag in Kalaburagi on Independence Day.

The charitable trust is led by Mala Dannur, Mala Kanni, Maheshchandra Patil and Kalyanrao Patil.

The tricolor, which is 5.5 ft wide, has been donated by Sharanbasaveshwar Vidyavardhak Sangha to the charitable trust.

Speaking to the press, Ms. Dannur said that Sharanbasaveshwar Samsthan secretary Dakshayani S. Appa will inaugurate the rally at Sharanabasaveshwar Temple. And, it will pass through Lalgeri Cross, Super Market, Jagat Circle and reach the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk.

Students from different education institutions and religious heads of various faiths will participate in the rally.

