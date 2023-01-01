ADVERTISEMENT

Rally tomorrow to mark Bhima Koregaon victory

January 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kalaburagi unit of Bheemaputri Brigade will on Tuesday take out a rally here to commemorate the valour of Dalit Mahar community soldiers of the British force who fought the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima.

Founder of the brigade Revathi Raj will join the rally from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk to Jagat Circle, where Ms. Raj will address a public meeting.

To mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule, the brigade will felicitate 10 women for their contribution in their respective field of work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US