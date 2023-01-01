Rally tomorrow to mark Bhima Koregaon victory

January 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalaburagi unit of Bheemaputri Brigade will on Tuesday take out a rally here to commemorate the valour of Dalit Mahar community soldiers of the British force who fought the Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima.

Founder of the brigade Revathi Raj will join the rally from Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Chowk to Jagat Circle, where Ms. Raj will address a public meeting.

To mark the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule, the brigade will felicitate 10 women for their contribution in their respective field of work.