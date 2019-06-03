Rally to spread awarenesson Guru Nanak’s message

Prakash Yatra, a nation-wide rally to spread awareness of the message of humanity given by Guru Nanak, was inaugurated in the Gurdwara Guru Nanak Jhira in Bidar on Sunday.

The yatra will travel through 19 States to reach Sultanpurlodhi in Punjab before coming back to Bidar.

Sri Shivakumar Swami of Siddharoodh Mutt, Sri Hawa Mallinath Maharaj, Bhai Ram Singh, Narendra Singh, Balwinder Singh of Nanded Gurdwara, Harpal Singh of Bidar Gurdwara and others spoke.

MP Bhagwant Khuba, Minister Bandeppa Kashempur, MLC Arvind Arali, IPS officer B.K. Singh and others were present at the ceremony. Balbir Singh, president of the Gurdwara management committee in Bidar, gave details of the rally. Prakash Purab, the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak, giving the message of peace and universal humanism, will be celebrated in Bidar in November this year. The Prakash Yatra has been organised as a precursor to this event.