Rally to Raj Bhavan by Cong. stopped midway; several leaders detained

Scores of Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar and others, were prevented from taking out a rally to Raj Bhavan. They were detained by the police at Balekundri Circle, and bundled into buses.
The Congress leaders were taking out a rally to submit a memorandum to the Governor to be forwarded to President Ram Nath Kovind against Operation Lotus of the BJP. According to Mr. Shivakumar, the Governor had given them an appointment at 4 p.m. However, police personnel prevented the rally from proceeding at Balekundri Circle. The Congress leaders and party workers sat in an impromptu protest at the circle, protesting against the ‘high-handedness of the government’.
Addressing reporters, Mr. Siddaramiah said the BJP was making attempts to dismantle non-BJP governments in various States. “The BJP did that here in Karnataka. They did it in Madhya Pradesh and are trying the same thing in Rajasthan,” he charged. He also said Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra should have given a chance to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to prove majority.
“Instead, he has become a puppet of the Narendra Modi-led government. The Cabinet had already decided to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly. He does not have the moral right to continue in that post,” he said.
Meanwhile, Minister for Medical Education K. Sudhakar tweeted that the Congress leaders and party workers had thrown to wind all precautions mandated to check the spread of COVID-19, especially maintaining social distance, during the protest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath