Rally to mark Bhima Koregaon victory

A procession was organised to commemorate the Bhima Koregaon victory, in Sakleshpur on Saturday. It was organised by Bhima Koregaon Vijayotsava Samiti.

The event is to commemorate the valour of Dalit Mahar community soldiers of the British force who fought against Peshwas at Koregaon Bhima in 1818. A replica of the victory pillar (Jayastambh) was carried along the procession on the main streets of the town. The committee has been organising the event for the last four years in the town.

Actor Chetan inaugurated the event.

Srinivas, a progressive thinker, said 22 Dalit Mahar soldiers sacrificed their lives in the battle.

Leaders of the committee S.N.Mallappa, Steven Prakash, Edehalli Manjunath and others participated in the event.


