Rally to create awareness on Constitution in Kalaburagi on Tuesday

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Integrated Research Institute and the Hyderabad Karnataka Siddartha Seva Samsthe will organise “Samvidhana Jagruti Sarvajanika Rally” in Kalaburagi as a part of Constitution Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Sunilkumar H. Vanti and Bhikkuni B. Sumana, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that the awareness rally is being organized in association with Jai Bharat Matha Seva Samiti.

The rally aimed at creating awareness among people focuses on simplifying the Constitution’s core principles for the masses. It will help citizens understand the values of equality, fraternity, justice and liberty that are enshrined in the Constitution.

The rally will begin from the Central Bus Stand and conclude at Jagat Circle.

Chairperson of Sharanabasava Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayani S. Appa, Prabhushree Thayi of Akka Mahadevi Ashram and religious heads from mutts, temples, gurdwaras, churches and mosques, activists of various organisations and political leaders cutting across party lines will participate in the rally.

