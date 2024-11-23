 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Rally to create awareness on Constitution in Kalaburagi on Tuesday

Published - November 23, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Sunilkumar H. Vanti from the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Integrated Research Institute addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Sunilkumar H. Vanti from the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Integrated Research Institute addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Integrated Research Institute and the Hyderabad Karnataka Siddartha Seva Samsthe will organise “Samvidhana Jagruti Sarvajanika Rally” in Kalaburagi as a part of Constitution Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Sunilkumar H. Vanti and Bhikkuni B. Sumana, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that the awareness rally is being organized in association with Jai Bharat Matha Seva Samiti.

The rally aimed at creating awareness among people focuses on simplifying the Constitution’s core principles for the masses. It will help citizens understand the values of equality, fraternity, justice and liberty that are enshrined in the Constitution.

The rally will begin from the Central Bus Stand and conclude at Jagat Circle.

Chairperson of Sharanabasava Vidya Vardhak Sangha Dakshayani S. Appa, Prabhushree Thayi of Akka Mahadevi Ashram and religious heads from mutts, temples, gurdwaras, churches and mosques, activists of various organisations and political leaders cutting across party lines will participate in the rally.

Published - November 23, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.