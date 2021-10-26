Rally taken out to express solidarity with minorities in Bangladesh

Belagavi

26 October 2021 20:50 IST

Various pro-Hindutva organisations took out a rally in Belagavi on Tuesday, expressing solidarity with the minority communities in Bangladesh.

They marched from Rani Channamma Circle to the Deputy Commissioner’s office shouting slogans against terrorist groups in Bangladesh that had attacked Hindu temples in that country. They demanded action against the accused in Bangladesh and sought protection for the Hindus in that country. They also asked the government to prohibit organisations that supported violence on minorities.

They urged the Union Government to enforce a ban on Indian organisations that expressed support to the terrorist organisations in Bangladesh and other countries.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the Union Government through Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishat, Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, Hindu Jagaran Vedike and Sri Ram Bhajana Mandali and others participated.

VHP convenor Krishna Bhat, seers of some religious institutions and some members of city corporation and others were present.