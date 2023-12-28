Rally taken out to create awareness on millets

December 28, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The district administration and the Department of Agriculture and Mysuru Zilla Panchayat conducted a rally to popularise millet consumption among public here on Thursday.

It was held to mark the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh and Farmers Day. The district in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa flagged off the rally and said that millet consumption should be encouraged to further one’s health. The Minister said there was a period when millets were considered to be poor man’s food but today it is preferred by the rich due to the growing realisation of the health benefits of millets.

Mr. Mahadevappa said for the country to develop the farmers too should progress and switch to scientific way of farming and adopt new technologies. The country’s progress hinges on both industrial and agricultural growth, he added.

The Director of Central Food Technological Research Institute Sridevi Annapoorna said the institute was engaged in providing value addition to the agricultural produce ever since its inception in 1950. The CFTRI has developed as many as 45 technologies related to millets and was being harnessed by the farmers. In Bilikeri village in Hunsur taluk, a 15-member group of women have learnt four technologies and are selling the value-added agricultural produce on major platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

The Director said CFTRI would provide any kind of assistance and training to farmers that was required. There was also felicitation of farmers who had made significant achievements in their fields. Joint Director of Agriculture Dr. Chandrashekar, Sugarcane Cultivators Association president Kurubur Shanthakumar and others were present.

