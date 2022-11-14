Rally taken out in support of Satish Jarkiholi in Belagavi

November 14, 2022 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - Belagavi

Members of some organisations took out a rally against BJP leaders who, they alleged were hatching a conspiracy against Satish Jarkiholi, KPCC working president, in Belagavi on Monday.

Activists walked from CP Ed grounds to Rani Channamma circle. They held flags, posters and placards in support of Satish Jarkiholi. They accused the BJP leaders of hatching a conspiracy to malign him.

They burnt the effigies of BJP leaders like Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Shashikala Jolle, Abhay Patil, Iranna Kadadi, Sanjay Patil and others. They shouted slogans against those leaders and warned them not to attempt to defame Satish Jarkiholi.

Ravindra Nayak, Manava Bandhutva Vedike convenor, said that there were continued efforts to discredit the good work done by Satish Jarkiholi. “He has been the voice of the deprived communities for over three decades. However, some right wing vested interests who are intolerant of his popularity are targetting him. They are falsely accusing him of insulting Hindutva. He has done no such thing. They have twisted his statement on the origin of the term Hindu and are carrying out a propaganda against him. These are the same people who insulted Dr. B.R. Ambedkar all his life. Right wing trolls are insulting Satish Jarkiholi on social media. They are trying to spread edited videos of him to claim that he insulted Hindutva. However, such conspiracies will not last long as there is awareness among the general public about such conspiracies,’‘ he said.

Rajshekar Talwar of the Akhil Karnataka Walmiki Nayaka Mahasabha said that Abhay Patil, MLA, had no moral right to talk about Satish Jarkiholi.

“Basanagouda Patil Yatnal should mind his language when talking about Satish Jarkiholi,’‘ Santosh Dodamani, Bhim Army convenor, said.

Sidagouda Modagi, Krishik Samaj president said that BJP was raising non issues to discredit opposition leaders. Where were these leaders when farmers were suffering, when corporate houses were dispossessing farmers of their land? and when Anganwadi children were suffering from malnutrition? he enquired. He invited scholars from around the country to Belagavi to discuss about the origin of the term `Hindu’.

Leaders like Malagouda Patil, Sarala Satpute, Toli Bharamanna, Vijay Talwar, Jeevan Manjrekar, Mahadev Talwar, S.B. Gudas, Syed Mansur, Sujit Mulgund, and others were present.

Members of Manava Bandhutva Vedike, Akhila Karnataka Walmiki Nayaka Mahasabha, Walmiki Yuva Sanghatane, Bhim Army, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Karnataka Rakshana Vedike organised the rally.