Rally taken out in support of Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

Members of some organisations holding a rally in support of BJP leader and MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Vijayapura on Sunday, for his statements supporting the establishment of the Karnataka Maratha Development Corporation.

Belagavi

23 November 2020 00:22 IST

Swami Vivekananda Sene leader Raghu Annigeri says December 5 bandh call is unconstitutional as it will disrupt life in State

Some organisations took out rally in support of MLA and BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in Vijayapura on Sunday for his statements supporting the establishment of the Karnataka Maratha Development Corporation.

Members of the Swami Vivekananda Sene, the Basanagouda Yatnal Abhimani Balaga and the Dalit Sangharsh Samiti took out a rally in the city opposing the bandh call given by some Kannada organisations on December 5. They gathered at the Siddeshwar Swami Mutt and took out a march through the city.

They raised slogans in favour of Shivaji Maharaj and Kannada deity Bhuvaneshwari.

They raised slogans against Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj and T.A Narayana Gowda, and said that they were only creating confusion in the State to destabilise the government led by B.S. Yediyurappa.

Swami Vivekananda Sene leader Raghu Annigeri said that the bandh was unconstitutional and would disrupt life.

“We will strongly oppose any attempt to organise a bandh on December 5,” he said.

He suspected that there were some unseen forces behind Mr. Nagaraj and other Kannada activists who were planning a political conspiracy against the BJP government.

“This should be investigated. The government should also investigate the source of funds for these institutions. We have information that earlier governments have given money to Mr. Nagaraj. He has taken ₹ 60 lakh every year from the government. What has he done with that money? He is demanding ₹ 2 crore from the Kannada and Culture Department now. The government should not yield to such demands,” he said.

They submitted a memorandum to the government not to allow the bandh on December 5.