Rally planned ahead of bandh

KALABURAGI

23 September 2021 19:25 IST

The Bharat Bandh, announced by Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farm unions, on September 27, will be a peaceful demonstration in Kalaburagi district, the former MLA B.R. Patil has said.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Patil said that more than 18 pro-farmers organizations, trade unions, seeds and grains merchants association will also join the demonstration in support of the farmers union protest against the three new farm laws.

Ahead of Bharat Bandh on September 27, farmers and various organisations will take out a bike rally on September 25. They will organise a torchlight rally in the district on September 26 to garner support from all sections of the people. “On September 27, we will block roads connecting the ring road to prevent commuters from entering or exiting the city during the protest,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Patil has urged the traders to shut down their shops and extend support to the bandh. However, participation in the protest will be voluntary and no one will be forced to join, he added.

Terming the farmers 10-month long agitation at Delhi as India’s historic movement, Mr. Patil reiterated that farmers were fighting for their rights.