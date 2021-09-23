Rally in the first week of October

Belagavi

23 September 2021 22:09 IST

A rally will be held in Bengaluru in the first week of October, if the State government does not fulfil its demand for inclusion of Panchamasali community in 2A category, Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami said in Belagavi on Thursday.

“We had set a deadline of September 15 for the government to consider our demands. But the government has not fulfilled our demand. The government has failed to protect our interests. However, we are willing to extend the deadline to October 1. If our demands are not met, then we will organise a protest in Bengaluru in a few days after October 1,” he said.

