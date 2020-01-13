Rally in support of CAA

The members of Sahitigalu, Rangakarmigalu haagu Parisaravadigala Okkuta, a forum of writers, theatre activists and environmentalists, staged a demonstration in the city on Monday in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA).

Theatre activists clad in the costumers of historical and mythological characters took part in the demonstration. In a press release, the Okkuta has said that, unable to withstand the discriminatory treatment meted out to them on the basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, a large number of Hindu, Budhist, Jain, Christian and Parsi families from these countries had migrated to India. The CAA would enable these families to play an active role in the mainstream here and would result in their comprehensive welfare.

The Okkuta has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their initiative in introducing the CAA. Sandesh Javali, director of Rangayana, Shivamogga; B.R. Renukappa, theatre activist; B.M. Kumaraswamy and Ajaykumar Sharma, environmentalists, took part in the demonstration.