Rally in Kalaburagi
As part of Legal Services Day, Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, District Legal Services Authority and Kalaburagi Bar Association organised a mega bike rally to create awareness about legal services among the citizens here on Tuesday. Judge of the High Court of Karnataka R. Devdas flagged off the mega bike rally.
During the rally, lawyers visited different localities in the city and created awareness about legal rights and also, about Lok Adalat.
