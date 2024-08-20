ADVERTISEMENT

Rally in Dharwad today to save environment

Published - August 20, 2024 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

People from different walks of life, including professionals, environmentalists, writers, intellectuals, academics and social activists, will take out an awareness rally and stage a protest in Dharwad on Wednesday for saving the environment.

According to a press release from president of Gandhi Peace Foundation and environmentalist Sanjiv Kulkarni, the rally being held with the theme, Parisarakkagi Navu, will begin from Jubilee Circle at 10 a.m.

The rally will pass through the thoroughfares of the city before reaching the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad. On reaching the office, the participants will stage a dharna.

The Western Ghats Experts Committee was formed in 2011 and it was tasked with studying the ecology and suggest steps to contain landslides and devastation during monsoon.

The committee has after a comprehensive study given a report on remedial measures to be taken, he said.

Dr. Kulkarni has in a release said that successive governments have not shown any interest in implementing the report.

As a consequence, landslides caused devastation and loss of lives and property in Kodagu, Wayanad and Uttara Kannada, he said.

The awareness rally will highlight the need for implementing the report. It is crucial for saving the Western Ghats that is being destroyed in the name of development, he has said in the release.

