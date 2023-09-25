Rally from Mysuru palace to mark World Tourism Day on September 27

September 25, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Tourism industry representatives in Mysuru will take out a rally featuring elephants, horse-drawn sarots, and folk troupes through the streets of Mysuru on World Tourism Day scheduled to be observed on September 27.

At a joint press conference by Mysuru Travels Association and Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association here on Monday, the stakeholders in the tourism industry of Mysuru said the rally will start from Varaha, the southern gate of the Mysuru palace, and pass through Bengaluru-Nilgiri road and Sri Jayachamarajendra Circle, Chamaraja circle, and K.R. Circle before entering D. Devaraj Urs Road and Jhansi Lakshmi Bai Road.

The rally, which will culminate at the city railway station, will feature folk troupes like Dollu Kunitha, Kamsale, Pooja Kunitha, Patha Kunitha, Chande, Kodava Nrithya, and Gombe Garudi. Elephants and horse-drawn sarots will also be part of the rally in which an estimated 200 tourism industry entrepreneurs will also participate.

Tibetan music performers and electric vehicle industry representatives, besides students from colleges imparting education in tourism will be part of the rally.

President of Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association Narayana Gowda said tourism industry representatives from Mysuru Travel Association and Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association have been celebrating World Tourism Day every year in association with the Mysuru district administration and the Tourism Department.

Seeking the co-operation and support of the government for the event, Mr. Gowda said celebrations will start with offering flowers and sweets to tourists at the entrance of the Mysuru palace at 10 a.m. on Wednesday

Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru district, will be present along with MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from the district.

Tourism committee

Meanwhile, the Tourism Department has decided to constitute a Tourism Consultative Committee in Mysuru to elicit suggestions on promotion of tourism in Mysuru. The meeting convened by Joint Director of Tourism Department, Mysuru, M.K. Savitha decided to hold meetings of the committee once every two months.

