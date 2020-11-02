Rally against lapses in pension distribution

Brushtachar Nirmulan Samajik Sansta members took a rally in Belagavi on Monday to protest against irregularities in the distribution of old age pensions.

They said that officers of the Revenue Department and Nada Kacheri had collected bribes to include over 80,000 ineligible beneficiaries in the list of old age pensioners in the district.

A survey by Sakal, a Marathi daily, had found a sizeable number of such ineligible beneficiaries in Uchagaon, Kakati, Bagewadi and surrounding villages.

Based on this, the sansta had submitted Right to Information applications to the Nada Kacheri in Belagavi taluk, but had received no response. Sansta activists said that this was because the revenue officers were afraid that sharing the list of beneficiaries and their eligibility status would expose them.

Activists Shivaji Kaganikar and others submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath and sought action against the officers concerned and also the ineligible beneficiaries.