Rallies mark May Day celebrations in several cities and towns

May 01, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of trade bodies taking out a protest rally under the aegis of AIUTUC Central Committee in Dharwad on Monday.

Members of trade bodies taking out a protest rally under the aegis of AIUTUC Central Committee in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members and office-bearers of trade bodies took out protest rallies in various towns and cities of North Karnataka districts on Monday as part of May Day celebrations.

In Dharwad, members of trade bodies took out a protest rally under the aegis of AIUTUC Central Committee on Monday.

District unit president Gangadhar Badiger said that the ruling dispositions are implementing only those policies that are pro-corporate and anti-labour.

As part May Day celebrations, a Labour Manifesto was released by CITU in Hubballi on Monday.

As part May Day celebrations, a Labour Manifesto was released by CITU in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After COVID-19, the pro-corporate governments have further burdened the poor who have already been badly hit by unemployment and inflation, he said.

He said that the governments have changed but the policies have not changed resulting in continued exploitation of the working class. The working class should make a resolve on May Day to launch a united fight against all anti-labour forces, he said.

District vice-president Bhuvana Ballari listed out the demands of workers that have remained unfulfilled for long.

The rally began from the Kalabhavan and concluded at the originating point after covering the thoroughfares of the city.

At Shramik Bhavan

In Hubballi, participating in May Day celebrations at Shramik Bhavan, CITU State secretary Mahesh Pattar lambasted both the State and Central governments. He said that the double-engine government has further burdened the working class by implementing pro-corporate policies.

Trade union leader B.S. Soppin spoke on the significance of May Day.

