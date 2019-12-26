Rallies in support of CAA, NRC in Belagavi

In response to nation-wide rallies opposing CAA and NRC, Belagavi witnessed two rallies in support of Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens in the last two days.

Sri Manjunath Swami of Hukkeri Inchigeri Mutt addressed a rally on Tuesday. He said that the CAA and NRC were both steps in the right direction and that there was no need for any leader to be defensive about them. He said that all Hindus were proud of these steps.

“I am convinced that these moves will not inconvenience any Indian Muslim. I swear on the Quran that they will not be affected. The Act aims at granting citizenship to the multitude of Hindus and people of other faiths who are treated as minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. He said that the NRC was a measure to be taken in the interest of national security as it would weed out illegal immigrants and infiltrators who could be a threat to the nation,” the seer said.

“Hindus are peace loving and therefore, are not involved in any violent activities. That does not mean they are weak,” he said. He said that some Opposition parties and vested interests were misleading the people on CAA and NRC and were trying to disrupt law and order. He said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerji, who had stopped NPR exercises following her opposition to CAA and NRC, had lost her mental balance.

Sri Ram Sena and other Hindu organisations had given the call in support of CAA and NRC.

The supporters marched through the city and stopped at the Sardar High School Grounds for a rally. They held placards supporting CAA and NRC.

MLA Abhay Patil led a bike rally on Monday in support of CAA. Youth rode their bikes for 12 km around the city holding placards supporting the amendment to the Citizenship Act.

Over 4,500 youth participated in the rally. They shouted slogans in favour of CAA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is to express our support to the bold decision taken by the Union government,” Mr Patil said in a release.