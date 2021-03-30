Rallies galore see COVID-19 protocol thrown to wind

Tuesday was the last day to file nominations for bypolls

The last day for filing of nomination saw hectic activity in the bypoll-bound constituencies of North Karnataka on Tuesday, with several State-level leaders from the ruling BJP and the Opposition being present.

There were several rallies and public meetings, throwing COVID-19 protocol to wind. Even leaders on the dais were often seen without wearing masks or maintaining social distance.

At Basavakalyan Assembly constituency in Bidar district, BJP candidate Sharanu Salagar, a Kalaburagi-based Lingayat leader, whose candidature had faced stiff resistance from local party leaders who were denied party tickets, managed to mobilise an estimated 10,000 people to show his local support. He addressed a rally attended by Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others.

Congress candidate Mallamma Narayan Rao, wife of MLA the late B. Narayan Rao whose death necessitated the byelection, also filed her nomination papers at Basavakalyan. The Congress held a huge public meeting and a rally mobilising thousands. Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar addressed the gathering.

At Belagavi, Mangala Angadi, BJP candidate for Lok Sabha bypoll, filed her nomination and addressed a gathering in the presence of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. She likened her late husband, former Union Minister Suresh Angadi, to a “COVID-19 warrior”, at a party meeting. While Ms. Angadi kept her mask on, removing it only to speak, the Chief Minister was seen without it for most part.

Ironically, Mr. Yediyurappa, speaking to mediapersons at Belagavi airport, advised people to follow COVID-19 safety protocol. “There will be no State-wide lockdown or closure of schools. People have to follow COVID-19 safety protocol like wearing masks and maintaining social distance. Government officers will strictly enforce the ban on public rallies and processions even in poll-bound areas,” he said.

Khuba files nomination

Last-minute efforts by BJP leaders to douse dissent and prevent Mallikarjun Khuba, BJP leader who rebelled against the party leadership after he was denied ticket, from filing his nomination papers as an Independent candidate failed. He filed his papers mobilising around 2,000 party workers to show his strength.

The party leaders are hopeful of convincing him to withdraw.

P.G.R. Sindhia joins Cong.

Senior politician P.G.R. Sindhia formally joined Congress at a public meeting in Basavakalyan, Bidar district, on Tuesday. Mr. Kharge, Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Siddaramaiah welcomed Mr. Sindhia by handing over the party flag.

Later in the day, Mr. Sindhia accompanied Mallamma B Narayan Rao, the Congress candidate for Basavakalyan, for filing her nomination papers for the byelection. His joining Congress is widely viewed as the Congress’ strategy to attract the Maratha community.