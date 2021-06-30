Raksha Ramaiah to head Youth Congress in Karnataka till December-end

After that, he will make way for Mohammed Haris Nalapad

Raksha Ramaiah will continue as president of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) till December 31, 2021.

He became the youth wing president in February this year in a controversial election after his rival Mohammed Haris Nalapad secured the maximum votes, but was disqualified.

The two have been at loggerheads after the election result with competing claims for the top post.

On Tuesday, Mr. Raksha Ramaiah, Mr. Nalapad, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Indian Youth Congress president B.V. Srinivas met to discuss a power-sharing formula. They decided that Mr. Raksha Ramaiah would hold the post of president till the end of December 2021. For the remaining period of the three-year term, Mr. Nalapad would occupy the post, Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Mr. Raksha Ramaiah is the son of former minister M.R. Seetharam of the Congress. Sources said he has the backing of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah while Mr. Nalapad enjoys the support of Mr. Shivakumar.