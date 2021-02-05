Raksha Ramaiah is KPCC youth wing president

Raksha Ramaiah, son of senior Congress leader and former Minister M.R. Seetharam, has been declared president of the Karnataka Youth Congress. H.S. Manjunath has been declared vice-president of the youth wing.
Though Nalapad Haris, son of MLA N.A. Haris, emerged victorious in the elections, he has been declared “disqualified” by poll officials since a case against him is pending in the court, sources in the party said.
Following intervention of senior leaders of the party, Mr. Ramaiah was declared president of the KPCC youth wing, sources said.
Elections for the Karnataka Youth Congress were held last month and there was intense competition among the candidates for the post. The post fell vacant in March 2020 when Basanagouda Badarli’s term ended.
