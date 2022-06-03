Karnataka

Raksha Ramaiah appointed general secretary of Indian Youth Congress

Former Karnataka Youth Congress president Raksha Ramaiah has been appointed as National General Secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC).

Indian Youth Congress President B.V. Srinivas on Friday said Mr. Ramaiah has been appointed as the national general secretary of IYC with immediate effect.

In a letter to Mr. Ramaiah, IYC president said “I am confident that you will work hard and devote your full time and energy to further strengthen the Congress Party under the dynamic leadership of Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji & Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji”.

Mr. Raksha Ramaiah, son of former Congress minister M.R. Seetharam, till recently served as the president of the Karnataka Youth Congress.

Mohammed Haris Nalapad, son of Shantinagar Congress MLA N.A. Haris took over as the Karnataka Youth Congress chief from Mr Raksha Ramaiah.

Mr. Ramaiah’s family runs a group of educational institutions in Bengaluru.


