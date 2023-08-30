HamberMenu
Raksha Bandhan at Airmen Training School, MLIRC

August 30, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Students of KLS Public School celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Indian Air Force Agniveer trainees and officers at the Airmen Training School in Sambra, Belagavi, on Wednesday.

Students of KLS Public School celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Indian Air Force Agniveer trainees and officers at the Airmen Training School in Sambra, Belagavi, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the armed forces celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the locals in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Students of KLS Public School in Peeranwadi, Belagavi, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with airmen and officers of the Airmen Training School at Sambra. Staff and students of KLS Public School were present during the celebrations.

KLS Public School organised the activity with the idea of instilling a sense of pride for soldiers among students right from an early age. It was to acknowledge the role and the sacrifices of soldiers through a warm gesture of tying Rakhis on their wrist.

Air Officer Commanding Air Commodore S. Sridhar and Education Officer of Airmen Training School Squadron Leader Deepika were present.

Ms. Deepika conducted an interaction session on Indian Air Force and Career Opportunities for the students of KLS Public School.

Principal Shalini Sankroni and other teachers and staff were present.

Similarly, students and women from nearby areas celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment Centre (MLIRC) and Agniveer soldiers in the Military Camp area.

A tour of the Maratha Museum was organised later.

