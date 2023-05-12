Rakhi’s Sawant’s husband Adil accused of making calls to rape victim from jail

May 12, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani, who is lodged in Mysuru jail as an undertrial, has been accused of making phone calls to the rape victim to give a statement that she has no objection to his release on bail.

Odanadi Seva Samsthe, an NGO engaged in the rescue and rehabilitation of sexually exploited women and children, said the accused, who is facing charges of raping an international student from Iran while she was studying in Mysuru, had allegedly made more than 15 calls to the victim from Mysuru jail seeking her cooperation in securing bail

The rape victim had lodged a fresh complaint against the accused in the regard. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj said the Mandi police had registered an FIR in the regard.

Odanadi Seva Samsthe, which had taken up the cause of the rape victim, has, in a press statement, alleged that the accused was enjoying special facilities in the jail that included access to phone. The NGO has expressed concern over her security and freedom if the accused is released on bail.

Odanadi Seva Samsthe’s co-founder Stanly has also claimed that the Iranian Embassy had come to the rescue of the victim by providing her legal assistance.