ADVERTISEMENT

Rakhi Sawant’s husband booked for rape of Iranian woman in Mysuru

February 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani’s husband has been booked by the Mysuru City police for allegedly raping a foreign student from Iran.

According to the complaint, the Iranian student said she had come to Mysuru five years ago for higher studies in pharmacy after which she met Mr. Durrani.

She claimed that Mr. Durrani promised to marry her and was living with her in flat. She has accused Mr. Durrani of raping her. When she asked him to marry her around five months ago, the accused refused and allegedly abused and assaulted her. She said Mr. Durrani had also threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US