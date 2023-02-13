Rakhi Sawant’s husband booked for rape of Iranian woman in Mysuru

February 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani’s husband has been booked by the Mysuru City police for allegedly raping a foreign student from Iran.

According to the complaint, the Iranian student said she had come to Mysuru five years ago for higher studies in pharmacy after which she met Mr. Durrani.

She claimed that Mr. Durrani promised to marry her and was living with her in flat. She has accused Mr. Durrani of raping her. When she asked him to marry her around five months ago, the accused refused and allegedly abused and assaulted her. She said Mr. Durrani had also threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the police.