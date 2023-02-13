HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rakhi Sawant’s husband booked for rape of Iranian woman in Mysuru

February 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani’s husband has been booked by the Mysuru City police for allegedly raping a foreign student from Iran.

According to the complaint, the Iranian student said she had come to Mysuru five years ago for higher studies in pharmacy after which she met Mr. Durrani.

She claimed that Mr. Durrani promised to marry her and was living with her in flat. She has accused Mr. Durrani of raping her. When she asked him to marry her around five months ago, the accused refused and allegedly abused and assaulted her. She said Mr. Durrani had also threatened her of dire consequences if she approached the police.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.