Rakesh Singh appointed chairman of K-RERA

IAS officer Rakesh Singh (retd) was appointed as the chairman of Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA) on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The authority had been headless since May 22, 2024, after the previous chairman H.C. Kishore Chandra completed his term. The State government had issued an order appointing Principal Secretary, Housing Department, to officiate as the acting chairman of K-RERA.

Mr. Singh had superannuated earlier this year after 35 years of service and had held multiple posts concurrently for many years. The day he retired, Mr. Singh was Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of both Urban Development Department, Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and ACS of Water Resources Department.

Last week, Mr. Singh was appointed as the head of a dam safety committee formed by the Water Resources Department in light of a crest gate being washed away at the Tungabhadra dam. A week later, he has been appointed as chairman of K-RERA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.