Rajytosava awardees announced

Shivaji Kaganikar, 70, environmental activist and founder member of Grameena Koolikarmikara Sangha (Grakoos) is among the 64 personalities selected for the Karnataka Rajyotsava award.

Hailing from a poor sheep herding family in Kadoli, Mr. Kaganikar started as a labourer in the Indian Aluminium company in Belagavi. He became a labour leader and led agitations for fair wages and better working conditions for handloom workers in Belagavi. He adopted Kattanbavi village near Belagavi and began a process of watershed development, soil and moisture conservation. The village has now been developed into an example of a sustainable agriculture model. He is also a Khadi campaigner. He does not own a mobile phone and uses his bicycles to go around the city. He was recently awarded the D. Devraj Urs award by the State government.

Playwright Hooli Shekar who hails from Hooli village near Saundatti is a known name among Kannada TV audience. He wrote the dialogues for famous serials like Moodala Mane. He has written plays, directed and acted in some others.

S.R. Gunjal, 88, who set up the Vachana Research Centre in Nagnur Rudrakshi Mutt, has served as a librarian in Karnataka University Dharwad and Gulbarga University. He has published books about Basaveshwara’s life and philosophy and Lingayat religion.