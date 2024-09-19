GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rajyotsava to be celebrated as ‘Kannada Janotsava’; 69 people to get award

Statue of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs to be unveiled at the new Deputy Commissioner’s office of Mysuru to mark the occasion

Published - September 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Siddaramaiah

The State government has decided to hold many celebrations on the occasion of ‘Karnataka Sambhrama-50’, to mark the golden jubilee of the renaming of Mysore State as Karnataka on November 1, 1973. Former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs is credited with renaming Mysore State as Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday chaired a meeting and announced that the celebrations would be conducted as ‘Kannada Janotsava’ by presenting the Rajyotsava Award to 69 people on November 1, Rajyotsava day.

The celebrations would be held in front of the Vidhana Soudha and the awards presented. The government would appeal to all households to hoist the Kannada flag in their houses.

Speaking to reporters after a preliminary meeting, the Chief Minister said applications for the award would be received online till September 30. An award selection committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi.

Statues to be unveiled

The statue of Devaraj Urs would be unveiled at the new Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on the occassion.

Work on the 25-ft bronze statue of Bhuvaneshwari is in progress and it will be unveiled on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha on November 1. A memorial of Ramzan Sab will be installed in Ballari while a statue of Adargunchi Shankargouda will be installed in Dharwad. A statue of Andanappa Doddameti will be erected in Gadag, the Chief Minister said.

Women achievers

Fifty books of 100 pages each on women achievers and 100 books on various cultural aspects of Karnataka would be brought out to mark the event, he said. It was planned to hold a ‘Chintana Samavesha’ in Mysuru, a Gokak Movement commemoration in Raichur, a cultural festival in Jat taluk of Maharashtra, and a multicultural festival in Mangaluru by involving various academies, he said.

At the meeting, Kannada Development Authority chairman Purushottama Bilimale urged the Chief Minister to constitute an expert committee for the development of small languages such as ​​the one spoken by the Koraga community. Mr. Tangadagi, Home Minister G. Parameshwara, and heads of various academies attended the meeting.

