Rajyotsava special: Learn Kannada in 5,000 autorickshaws

Published - November 01, 2024 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 The ‘Learn Kannada’ boards have been placed in 5,000 autos across Bengaluru city. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This Karnataka Rajyotsava, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have taken up a novel initiative and installed “Learn Kannada” boards which have simple Kannada sentences in transliteration to converse with drivers in 5,000 autorickshaws. 

The BTP has partnered with ‘Auto Kannadiga’ Azzu Sultan, who recently shot to fame with the learn Kannada boards in his autorickshaw.

“This Kannada Rajyotsava, BTP is proud to introduce a small step towards promoting Kannada language. Look out for ‘Learn Kannada’ messages in 5,000 autos across the city. Embrace the language, embrace the culture,” M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), posted on X on Friday.

“This is a positive way to help people connect with the auto drivers and learn Kannada too. We aim to put these boards in 50,000 autorickshaws by the end of the month. The BTP has funded the initiative and will provide these boards to autorickshaws for free,” he said. 

Mr. Azzu Sultan, whose initiative has now expanded to thousands of autos in the city, said he was happy and thankful for this collaboration with the Bengaluru Traffic Police. “Working together, we made some changes to my initial template and even added driver responses to it. This will help passengers understand what the driver is saying. We have received good responses so far,” he said. 

