Rajyotsava processions after opinion from health experts, says CM

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Wednesday that a decision on allowing processions on Rajyotsava Day would be taken after consulting health experts.

He was reacting to demands by Kannada organisations that the State Government allow large processions in Belagavi and other towns in the State.

Organisations had argued that the government had not allowed public Rajyotsava processions since 2019. However, they could be allowed now, as the State Government had allowed the Mysuru Dasara and other celebrations.