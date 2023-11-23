HamberMenu
Rajyotsava celebrations in Yadgir tomorrow

November 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The eighth annual Rajyotsava function will be organised at Vidya Mangal Bhavan here on Saturday, district president of Namma Karunada Rakshana Vedike Ravi K. Mudnal has said.

Addressing a press meet on Thursday, he said that an organisation has been formed to protect land, water and language of the State and it will fight if anyone tries to damage these.

“We have been celebrating Rajyotsava every year to remember the fight for unification of the State and take that to the next generation encouraging it to work for the growth of Kannada,” he said.

Cultural programmes will be organised and six people who have made achievements in different fields will be felicitated during the event. Karunada Seva Sadhaka awards will be given.

B.G. Praveen Kumar and Lakshmikant Kulkarni, both journalists, Mallappa Naikal, medical officer, Anasuya Bai, Revenue Department officer, Dodda Basappa Gowda Bilhar, retired teacher, and Annapurnamma Hiremath, education, have been chosen for felicitations.

Shantaveera Murugharajendra Swami of Khasamutt in Gurmitkal, Mallikarjun Mutya and Gurulinga Swami will chair the event.

MPs Raja Amareshwar Naik and Umesh Mudnal, MLAs Channareddy Patil Tunnur and Sharanagouda Kandkur, the former MLs Venkatareddy Mudnal and Veerbasantreddy Mudnal and others will be present.

