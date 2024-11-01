Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi begin with cake-cutting at Rani Channamma Circle

Rajyotsava was celebrated in Belagavi with joy and linguistic spirit on Friday. It was a special occasion due to the fact that it coincided with Deepavali celebrations.

The celebrations began at the Rani Channamma Circle at midnight on Thursday. Those taking part in the celebrations began by cutting a large cake at the circle at midnight.

Earlier, officers and activists decorated the Rani Channamma Circle with flags, balloons and colourful lights.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vijay Kumar Honkeri, Deputy Director of Kannada and Culture Vidyavati Bhajantri supervised the preparations.

Thousands of youth gathered at the circle and started dancing to the tunes of popular Kannada numbers.

At the District Stadium, Minister Satish Jarkiholi inaugurated the celebrations on Friday morning.

He said that the State government is planning to organise grand celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the visit of Mahatma Gandhi to the 39th all-India session of the Indian National Congress in Belagavi in 1924.

The Minister gave away prizes and awards to eminent personalities from various fields.

“It is a matter of pride for our country that the 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held in Belagavi in 1924 and it was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi. In view of the centenary of the Congress session, the government has planned meaningful celebrations of the programme in December. It has set aside ₹2 crore for the programme,” said the Minister.

“We organised grand Kittur Utsav celebrations to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Rani Channamma’s victory over the East India Company in the battle of Kittur in 1824. A five-day festival was organised in Belagavi, Kakati, Kittur and Bailhongal, the towns associated with the queen,” the Minister said.

Satish Jarkiholi recalled the contribution of freedom fighters and activists who worked for unification like Gangadhara Turamuri of Bailahongal, Gangadhar Rao Deshpande of Hudali, R.S. Hukkeri of Chinchali, Shivbasava Mahaswami of Naganoor, Betageri Krishnasharma, Sham.Ba.Joshi of Saundatti, B.N. Datar of Athani, Annu Guruji, Dattopantha Belavi, Channappa Vali of Sampagavi and women leaders like Champabai Bhogale, Basalingamma Balekundri of Akkana Balaga, Krishnabai Panjeekar, leaders of Goa liberation like Vitthal Yalagi and family, Barrister Nath Pai, Parasurama Nandihalli, advocate Ram Apte and others, who hailed from this region.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan, Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled, Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Shinde and others were present.

