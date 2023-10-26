Rajyotsava Awards to be given to 68 persons, organisations this year

October 26, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that the Rajyotsava Award should be bestowed upon the most deserving and meritorious people who have achieved excellence in their fields. Besides regional justice, all castes, religions, and genders should get equitable representation while selecting the awardees, he said.

He was speaking at the high-level meeting of the Kannada Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee held under his chairmanship on Thursday.

The members of the selection committee opined that 10 awards should be given to organisations that have worked in favour of Kannada in the background of 50 years of renaming the State as Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 68 Rajyotsava awards are to be conferred this year and it was decided in the meeting to give away 10 awards to organisations on the occasion of Karnataka Sambhrama.

The Chief Minister said that the number of applicants were very high for Rajyotsava awards. “Our government had previously decided to give as many awards as the number of years of Karnataka unification,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.