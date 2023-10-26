HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rajyotsava Awards to be given to 68 persons, organisations this year

October 26, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suggested that the Rajyotsava Award should be bestowed upon the most deserving and meritorious people who have achieved excellence in their fields. Besides regional justice, all castes, religions, and genders should get equitable representation while selecting the awardees, he said.

He was speaking at the high-level meeting of the Kannada Rajyotsava Award Selection Committee held under his chairmanship on Thursday.

The members of the selection committee opined that 10 awards should be given to organisations that have worked in favour of Kannada in the background of 50 years of renaming the State as Karnataka.

A total of 68 Rajyotsava awards are to be conferred this year and it was decided in the meeting to give away 10 awards to organisations on the occasion of Karnataka Sambhrama.

The Chief Minister said that the number of applicants were very high for Rajyotsava awards. “Our government had previously decided to give as many awards as the number of years of Karnataka unification,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.