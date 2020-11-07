Rajyotsava awardee donates cash prize for farmers’ relief, temple construction

Kalaburagi

07 November 2020 18:24 IST

Siddaramappa B. Patil Dangapur, who won the Rajyotsava award for his contribution to farming, has donated his cash award of ₹1 lakh and an additional ₹50,000 for flood-hit farmers and for the construction of a temple in the region.

Mr. Patil, who received the award at Bengaluru on Saturday, in a release thanked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi for recognising his services.

Of the ₹1 lakh cash award, Mr. Patil has donated ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister Relief Fund and the other ₹50,000 for the construction of the Sharnbasaveshwar temple at his native-Dangapur village in Aland taluk in the district. He also donated an additional ₹50,000 for the development of mutts and temples in the taluk.

