Karnataka

Rajyotsava awardee donates cash prize for farmers’ relief, temple construction

Siddaramappa B. Patil Dangapur, who won the Rajyotsava award for his contribution to farming, has donated his cash award of ₹1 lakh and an additional ₹50,000 for flood-hit farmers and for the construction of a temple in the region.

Mr. Patil, who received the award at Bengaluru on Saturday, in a release thanked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi for recognising his services.

Of the ₹1 lakh cash award, Mr. Patil has donated ₹50,000 to the Chief Minister Relief Fund and the other ₹50,000 for the construction of the Sharnbasaveshwar temple at his native-Dangapur village in Aland taluk in the district. He also donated an additional ₹50,000 for the development of mutts and temples in the taluk.

