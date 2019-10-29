Rajyotsava award: Three from Raichur, Yadgir chosen

Three persons, including a retired IAS officer and musician, from Raichur and Yadgir districts have been chosen for the Rajyostava award announced by the Kannada and Culture Department.

Muddu Mohan, retired IAS officer and musician from Maski town; Usmansab Khadarsab, a Janapada singer from Alabanur village in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district, and Chandrakanth Karadalli, a children’s writer from Shahpur town of Yadgir district, will receive the award.

Mr. Mohan, served as Assistant Commissioner, Director of Kannada and Culture Department; as the Raichur Zilla Panchayat CEO, and as the Deputy Commissioner at Gadag and Udupi before retiring. He also learnt Hindustani music from veteran musicians Gangubai Hanagal and Basavaraj Rajguru.

He also secured the second rank in the State-level music examinations. He has also been honoured for his achievements in the field of music.

Janapada singer Mr. Usmansab also focused on Tatvapada, Vachana Sahitya, Dasa Sahitya, and harmony songs.

Born in artists’ family, Mr. Usmansab learnt acting and singing from his father Khadarsab, who was known for playing Ramayana and Mahabharat characters on stage. Mr. Usmansab sings Janapada songs, such as Bhagyada Balegara, Anna-Tangi, especially during Muharram celebrations.

Mr. Karadalli is a retired government school teacher and has written children’s stories and poems.

He was awarded the Kendra Sahitya Academy Award for ‘Bala Sahitya’ in 2019.

Nalidadu Baa Navile, Puttana Kanasu, Namma Halli Namage Chanda are some of his works.