Rajya Sabha member demands special grants for Kidwai to set up proton therapy facility

Congress member from Karnataka L. Hanumanthaiah has demanded special grants for the State-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) in Bengaluru to establish a full-fledged proton therapy facility.

Speaking on the issue during the Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Mr. Hanumanthaiah said the institute needs ₹550 crore to set up the facility.

“KMIO is an autonomous cancer care hospital in Bengaluru and the country’s second biggest regional tertiary care cancer centre. It has well trained professionals and paramedical staff with facilities for advanced medical investigation and treatment. It is also one of the big research organisations in South India,” he said.

Pointing out that the institute treats about 4.5 lakh cancer patients every year, he said more than 20% of these patients are from outside Karnataka and neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. “Many patients are poor and cannot afford treatment in private hospitals. To meet the requirements of the poor cancer patients, the institute needs to be upgraded. More than 70% of patients require radiotherapy treatment using high energy protons and x-rays. The proton therapy facility is much needed in this centre,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge endorsed the member’s request. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, who said that he himself has contributed to the institute, said that interested Rajya Sabha MPs can pool in to upgrade the institute.